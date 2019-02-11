Sheriff’s department: Roy officer shoots 2 men after pursuit

TACOMA, Wash. — Authorities say a police officer shot two men who were riding in an off-road vehicle following a pursuit in western Washington state.

The News Tribune reports the 47-year-old driver and the 23-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds following the encounter with the Roy officer Saturday night.

Pierce County Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer says the passenger has been released from the hospital.

He says authorities do not plan to arrest the men, and the case has been forwarded to prosecutors.

The sheriff’s department says the officer tried to stop the utility task vehicle that was being driven recklessly.

The vehicle took off and the officer later reported shots fired.

Roy is about 22 miles south of Tacoma.