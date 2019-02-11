Elderly man injured after snow-covered roof collapses in Sequim

LIVE: Washington authorities are giving an update on the winter weather response
SEQUIM, Wash. -- A man was trapped and injured in Sequim today after a snow-covered roof collapsed while he was inside.

Eric Quitslund, assistant fire chief for Clallam Fire District 3, said first responders got the call Monday morning. The man, in his mid-80s, was trapped on Lost Mountain Road in Sequim after his sun porch collapsed. The sun porch is attached to the man's home, Quitslund said.

First responders were able to get the man out and stabilize the roof. He's being flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with what authorities believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

A Navy helicopter was used to airlift him because of the winter weather.

Quitslund said it appears the weight of the snow on the roof likely brought it down.

“There’s about 2 feet of snow at their house,” he said.

Sequim, Port Angeles and surrounding areas saw roughly two feet of snow during the last snowstorm Friday and Saturday. There's more snow on the way today.

