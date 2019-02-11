Crash involving semi-trucks closes stretch of SR 18

HOBART, Wash. -- Emergency crews responded to a crash involving multiple semi-trucks Monday in King County.
The crash happened along westbound SR 18 near the Issaquah Hobart Road off ramp.
Authorities say a semi-truck driver's leg was trapped after the crash but they were conscious. The injuries were considered minor.
