Crash involving semi-trucks closes stretch of SR 18

Posted 2:47 PM, February 11, 2019, by , Updated at 03:53PM, February 11, 2019

HOBART, Wash. -- Emergency crews responded to a crash involving multiple semi-trucks Monday in King County.

The crash happened along westbound SR 18 near the Issaquah Hobart Road off ramp.

Authorities say a semi-truck driver's leg was trapped after the crash but they were conscious. The injuries were considered minor.

