Crash involving semi-trucks closes stretch of SR 18

HOBART, Wash. -- Emergency crews responded to a crash involving multiple semi-trucks Monday in King County.

The crash happened along westbound SR 18 near the Issaquah Hobart Road off ramp.

Authorities say a semi-truck driver's leg was trapped after the crash but they were conscious. The injuries were considered minor.

A collision is blocking all lanes of WB SR 18 just before the off-ramp to Issaquah Hobart Rd. pic.twitter.com/UmT3IFf2Z9 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 11, 2019

