Two more ‘significant’ winter storms headed for western Washington

SEATTLE -- Two more significant winter storms are expected to blanket western Washington with more snow starting Sunday afternoon.

Forecasters say the first system will start along the coast around noon and move into the interior by 5 p.m. The snow will continue into Sunday night.

Sunday's winter storm is expected to bring an additional 1-4 inches of snow to an already icy western Washington.

Here's a look at ALL the Advisories, Watches, Warnings and more! More snow on the way folks. #Q13Fox pic.twitter.com/eITxlimTyX — Erin Mayovsky (@ErinMayovsky) February 10, 2019

The second snowstorm is expected to start Monday and bring more snow than the one on Sunday.

That one will begin around midday Monday, with more snow accumulations expected by the Monday afternoon commute, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas north of the Forks-Seattle line could see an additional 5-8 inches of snow.

There's a chance that those totals could be a few inches higher for the Kitsap Peninsula, the Hood Canal, Everett and North King County.

For areas south of Shelton and Seattle, the second snowstorm is expected to bring 3-8 more inches of snow.

South Sound could see a sleet-snow-freezing rain mix late Monday night into Tuesday.

Snow showers will taper off for everyone by Tuesday afternoon.

The next round comes as thousands remain without power from Friday's snowstorm. And forecasters say we could see even more snow later in the week.

