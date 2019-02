Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- It started out with one Facebook post, and then it grew into a heckuva snowball fight in Tacoma.

Wright Park was the scene where hundreds of people turned out to partake in a popular winter activity.

Tacoma resident Stacy Stevens made a post on Facebook about a huge snowball fight happening at the park, and residents there took note.

People used park benches to shield themselves, and even brought their own covers to protect them from the blitz of snowballs.