Police: Victim’s roommates fight, restrain Monroe murder suspect

MONROE, Wash. — Authorities say a man has been arrested after a person was found dead by their roommates early Sunday morning.

Monroe Police say they were called to an apartment in the 600 block of Terrace Street at about 2:26 a.m. after the person’s body was found with several stab wounds.

Police say in a release that the suspect was still at the apartment “covered with blood and armed with two knives” when the roommates arrived home.

They got into a fight with the suspect and restrained him until police arrived, officials said. Two of the roommates were taken to the hospital with lacerations. They have since been discharged.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man from Monroe, is expected to face murder and assault charges, police said. He was described by officials as an “acquaintance” of people who lived at the apartment.

The victim’s name will be released by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office at a later time. The case remains under investigation.