Kacey Musgraves wins album of the year Grammy

LOS ANGELES — Kacey Musgraves is the winner of the album of the year Grammy Award, the night’s top honor.

Musgraves won for “Golden Hour,” which won earlier in the night for best country album.

She once again thanked her husband, who she has credited for helping make the album a possibility. She also thanked the other artists nominated, saying “winning this doesn’t make my album any better than anyone else’s.”

She also thanked her little sister for shooting and designing all her album covers.

The Grammys were a major showcase for Musgraves, who in addition to two wins on the telecast also performed twice during the prime-time ceremony, including during a tribute to Dolly Parton.