Another round of snow hits western Washington, and more is on the way

SEATTLE -- Round 3 of snowfall is here and Round 4 is very close.

Now through early Monday western Washington will get another 3 inches, with more than 3 inches over the Hills/Convergence zone/Hood canal/Mountains.

Monday will have a brief break, then Round 4 heads in close to noon. This next system will have some rain mixed in and freezing rain or sleet will move through from time to time, but many of us will just stay as snow.

From Seattle northward it will be all snow, and from Seattle southbound will have a mixture of snow/rain/freezing rain. The foothills will get the most and the Passes will probably shut down Monday night, Tuesday or Tuesday night. The ski areas will get 50 inches of new snow this week.

A little break Monday morning but Round 4 is NEAR.... Everyone gets 6 or more inches Monday night. More Snow Tuesday.... Western Washington's mini iceage continues. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/NgtXUOb8M5 — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) February 11, 2019

Tuesday morning will be mostly snow for all with another 6 or more inches for all. Storm total could easily be more than 10 inches for most.

Tuesday night will have less snow but snow showers will stick around into Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon looks dry. Thursday looks mostly dry but another round of snow/freezing rain/rain mixed with snow heads in.

Friday looks like another round of snow but it does look like most will be above 500 feet, so more in the hills/foothills than the city.

Saturday looks snowy again especially for the Foothills.

I’d expect big delays and closures this week in the mountains for sure. Our mini ice age appears to be over on the 18th of February with the first real break from the wintry weather starting then.

This will push it to over 15 days of nasty frozen weather and that will match the 2008 cold snap. Drive with care this next week as we have a lot more new snow in the forecast.

