More snow expected Sunday night, Monday night and Tuesday

SEATTLE -- Snow was tapering off in western Washington by mid-morning Saturday, but enjoy the quick break before another system moves in.

The National Weather Service says the break will last through the first half of Sunday. After that, forecasters will be focused on a "quick, almost clipper like system" that will likely bring more snow. Although it won't bring as much snow as the past two storms, it will add to what's already on the ground.

The system will move in and out quickly, and it's followed by a much stronger system that will likely bring even more snow Monday night into Tuesday, forecasters say.

Preliminary estimates show 1-2 more inches north of Seattle Sunday night, and 2-3 more inches in Seattle and the South Sound. There's more snow expected later in the week as well.

Friday's snowstorm brought anywhere from 3-4 inches in some areas to 20-plus inches between Sequim and Port Angeles. The Kitsap Peninsula also got slammed with about 10 inches. Click here for the Saturday morning snowfall totals.

There's also a high wind warning for Whatcom, Skagit and the San Juans until 4 a.m. Sunday, with gusts in the 40-60 mph range, making it feel like the single digits with the wind chill.

Our Q13 weather team warns that the snow on the ground will not melt. Road conditions are very dangerous.

Our advice: Hunker down and eat all that food you fought for yesterday and the day before!

