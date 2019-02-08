Why rent when you can steal? Help ID iPad thief who targeted lease-to-own store

WANTED IN LACEY —

Of all the stores to steal an iPad from – a thief chose one he could have just as easily rented it from.

Lacey Police are hoping you know his name after he heisted an iPad from ‘Aaron’s’ on Sleater Kinney Rd. SE on January 3rd — a store designed for people to rent to own anything they want from furniture and appliances — to electronics.

“Suspect entered the store. He walked around for a short period of time and he found himself near the iPads, at that time he selected one of the iPads and walked out of the store without paying for it. Looks like he possibly has been there before, or knew what he was going after,” said Lacey Police Ofc. Alex Ficek. “I think there are thieves out there that do case places before they go in, just so they know where they’re going when the walk in and it don’t look so obvious, they can kind of walk around and look at other items before they select the item they really want. This is somebody we really want to catch. He stole an iPad valued at almost $1,000, so it would be good for the store to get their product back potentially, or catch the suspect who took the product from the store.”

He wore a Dallas Cowboys hat.

If you know his name, use the P3 Tips App on your phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's always anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.