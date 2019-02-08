Two killed in north Olympia house fire

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two people died in a house fire that happened north of Olympia Thursday afternoon.

According to South Bay Fire Chief Brent McBride, fire units from South Bay, Lacey Fire Dist. 3, Olympia Fire and McLane-Black Lake Fire were dispatched to the 4300 Block of Lemon Road about 1:30 p.m.

The two-story house and garage were completely destroyed.

The man and the woman were unaccounted for when crews battled the blaze. Two bodies were found in the rubble later Thursday afternoon.

The Thurston County Coroner’s Office will release their identities. They have not been identified yet.

The cause of the fatal fire is under investigation.