Special event in Ballard to benefit local cat rescue

SEATTLE — Seattle Area Feline Rescue is inviting the community to help homeless cats with a special event called, “For the Love of Cats.”

The event is happening on Tuesday, February 12 at Lagunitas Taproom in Ballard. It starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs through 8 p.m.

Organizers said there’s going to be a trivia competition. Everyone is welcome to participate.

All beer proceeds and 10 percent of “Sugar+Spoon” proceeds will benefit Seattle Area Feline Rescue. The weekend after the event, the rescue is offering an adoption special as well.

Event organizers also brought along an adoptable kitten to the Q13 studios to help promote “For the Love of Cats.”

Her name is Misty. She’s five to seven months old. She came to Seattle all the way from Los Angeles because she was having trouble finding a home there.