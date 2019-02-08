Snow is not enough to keep some off the roads in Tukwila

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tukwila, WA - Friday, the snow fell early throughout the region, covering roads well before rush hour traffic, but in Tukwila the messy conditions weren't enough to keep people inside.

Whether for work, or play there were plenty of people out in Tukwila.

Q13 News followed along as one postal worker braved the winter conditions to make his normal daily deliveries.

For some people, they did not have much choice in avoiding the weather.

"I was hoping to get some work done today, but then the snow started four hours earlier than advertised," said Woody Arnold.

Arnold works for a food deliver service. He says he made a couple deliverers before the snow started to come down. However, he had to call it a day much earlier than he planned.

"I live off my car. If I take a risk and hit a patch of ice and wreck my car, I'm out of a job," he said.

Instead, Arnold made one final delivery of the day, to his girlfriend at her job.

Many people were out on the roads, but not all of them in cars.

Q13 News found one person riding a bike through the snow covered roads.

For many, it's been a long time since they've seen this much snow in the area. However, officials warn if you can, stay off the roads.