Snow continues into Saturday morning; several inches expected

SEATTLE — There are several inches of snow in the forecast Friday night.

Most of the snow will stop by 4 a.m. Saturday.

Most of the Seattle metro area is expected to get about four inches of snow, but there will be some bigger numbers near Highway 101 from Shelton to Port Angeles. Areas that get the most snow include the foothills, the convergence zone and the Hood Canal.

Remember, “micro climates” will have six or more inches. The Fraser River outflow started at 2 p.m. Howling winds from the north will make it feel really cold, but that air is a little drier, so less snow is expected in the north tonight.

Saturday will have less snow, but it will be very windy for all. Snow and ice are here to stay through the weekend, with the next round of snow coming Sunday.

Q13 Weather Resources