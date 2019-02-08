School bus crashes, nearly falls off embankment on Key Peninsula

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PURDY, Wash. -- Two students and a bus driver managed to avoid injuries this morning after crashing into a fence and two parked cars on the Key Peninsula.

WSP Trooper Johnna Batiste said the driver swerved to avoid a large black animal that ran out in front of the bus as they were traveling eastbound on SR-302 near Goldman Drive, about 10 miles north of Gig Harbor.

An animal was to blame for this incident, but WSP is warning drivers to stay off the roads if possible -- and take extra precautions if you have to drive in the approaching snowstorm.

2 students and the bus driver are thankfully okay after leaving the roadway and striking a fence and 2 parked cars.

The driver stated a large black animal ran out in front of the bus as they were traveling eastbound on SR302 approaching Goldman Dr. pic.twitter.com/cXx3cHPDNq — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) February 8, 2019

Snow flurries were already falling around western Washington Friday morning. The winter storm warning starts at noon due to the steadier, heavier snow expected later today and into the overnight.

Highs climb into the mid 30s at best, but that still is cold enough for sticking snow with an already frozen ground in a lot of places.

This will lead to low visibility and some dangerous driving conditions.