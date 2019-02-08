Kyler Deckert: Wanted felon known to live in tent in woods around popular recreation trail

WANTED IN LACEY —

If you’re braving the cold to hike or bike the Chehalis Western Trail through Thurston County this weekend — burn this wanted felon’s face into your brain before you go.

Lacey Police say Kyler Deckert is known to live in a tent in the woods around the 21 mile stretch.

He’s a big-time burglar who’s breaking probation on one of his many busts. “He currently has a Department of Corrections warrant for not checking in and he’s also wanted for questioning in several other crimes,” said Lacey Police Ofc. Alex Ficek. “Kyler has a history of victimizing people. He’s been convicted of crimes like vehicle prowling, burglary, theft and various crimes like that. Lacey Police Department really wants to catch this guy. Like I said, he’s been victimizing people for a long time and we would really like to see him in jail.”

Along with the Chehalis Western Trail, officers say Deckert has ties all over the areas of Lacy, Olympia and Tumwater.

He’s 25 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.

If you spot him on the trail, or in the woods around Thurston County — call 911 — then submit your tip to Crime Stoppers so you can get the cash reward if the information helps lead to his arrest. Use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).