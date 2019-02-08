Homeless man dies from exposure in Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- King County is reporting its first hypothermia-related death since the winter weather began earlier this week.

According to the King County Medical Examiner's Office, 59-year-old Derek Johnson's body was found Thursday morning at the SoDo light rail station in Seattle.

The ME's office said he died from exposure.

His death highlights the challenges officials in western Washington are facing with freezing temperatures and a growing homeless population.

Cities like Bellingham, Seattle, Olympia and several places in between have added extra beds and opened emergency shelters in the wake of winter weather, but outreach is not an easy task.

Seattle Police are using vans to take homeless people to shelters in the city.

resources on shelters that are open in King County: