Help ID crew of serial car prowl suspects targeting people at parks, fishing on river

WANTED IN KITTITAS COUNTY —

Kittitas County Sheriff’s detectives are hoping you can help identify these four car prowl suspects who preyed on people using parks to walk their dogs, or fly fishing on the Yakima River — several cases in all between last June and November in the Ellensburg area.

They’re even accused of stealing a handgun from a vehicle in November that has not been recovered.

Detectives say credit cards are their top target to take from cars and in August, surveillance photos show them using one at a shoe store in Yakima County. “What we see is the four suspects at a Finish Line shoe store in Union Gap, walking around and selecting matching Nike basketball shoes that they then spent $650 on someone else’s credit card that they just stole,” said Kittitas County Sheriff’s Det. Chris Whitsett.

A camera from outside the store shows the gray or tan-colored Dodge Charger they drove.

Detectives believe they’re not from the Ellensburg area and seeing them cash-in on their crimes outside of Kittitas County — like the shoe store in Union Gap — reinforces that. “Ellensburg sits at a crossroads of freeways, so technically they could be funneling up from Yakima, or down from Wenatchee, or from someplace like Moses Lake. I think most likely, based on just population is they’re coming to us from the west side, from the Seattle/Tacoma area, from Puget Sound. They’ve cost our county and city a lot of time and our citizens tens of thousands of dollars and they’ve done it in a way that just shows complete disregard for the rights and privacy of other people, so I really want to catch them. I need one name and I will go from there. I will tie everything else together, but I need one name to start with,” said Det. Whitsett.

If you can give him that one name — or all of them — use the P3 Tips App to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).