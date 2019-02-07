Woman found stabbed to death in north Seattle; police shoot, kill suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a woman was found stabbed to death in a north Seattle neighborhood.

According to Seattle Police, the stabbing and subsequent shooting happened about 3:20 a.m., when someone called 911 from an apartment on Midvale Avenue just off Northgate Way.

Police said it was a domestic disturbance, and 911 operators could hear yelling in the background.

There was a language barrier, so the dispatcher had to get a translator to replay the tapes.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found a woman who had been stabbed to death. They also found two children and two adults hiding in another room.

As officers were tending to the people hiding in the room, they found the stabbing suspect armed with a knife. Two Seattle PD officers opened fire on the suspect, who died at the scene.

Seattle PD has called in the force investigations team, as well as the Office of Professional Accountability, to investigate the deadly shooting. Police have also asked the King County Sheriff's Office to step in and investigate, in compliance with the new I-940 use of force law.

It's unclear if the woman stabbed is the mother of the children who were in the apartment. It's also unclear whether the suspect who was killed by police is related to the woman who was stabbed to death.

Translators are still on scene assisting investigators, police said. The identities of the victim and the man shot by police have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.