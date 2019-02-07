Winter Storm: When will snow plows clear my street?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another winter storm is headed for western Washington, and the snowplows should be ready. You're probably wondering when your street will get plowed.

The Washington State Department of Transportation and Seattle transportation told Q13 News that employees are using the lull between storms to gear up for the next round.

Snowplow crews at WSDOT have moved from 12-hour to 10-hour shifts as they continue to clear ice and snow. Drivers worked long and hard over the past week, a WSDOT spokesperson said, and they need any rest they can get ahead of the next storm.

When will your street get plowed?

Click the links below for a map of which streets in your town will get plowed and in what order:

