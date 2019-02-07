× Snow won’t stop The Seattle RV Show

SEATTLE — As much of Western Washington prepares for another round of snow, there’s no better time than now to plan your next vacation. Escape the frigid temperatures and check out the Seattle RV Show at the CenturyLink Field Event Center.

Originally slated for a Thursday start, doors will open on Friday, February 8th and run through the 10th. Over 20 dealers, countless exhibitors and seminars ranging from Campground Safety to Boondocking 101 will keep guests distracted from the upcoming winter storm and focused on their next great getaway. Giveaways, a beer & wine garden along with childcare are just some of the added attractions for this weekends’ event.

The Seattle RV Show will be matching non-perishable food donations pound for pound that guests can drop off at any of the Northwest Harvest bins at the gate entrances. Tickets available for purchase online or at the doors.

Ellen Tailor features community inspiring events and causes every weekday morning on Q13 NEWS and online 24/7. To share your event, email Ellen@q13fox.com and go behind-the-scenes with her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.