Seattle, Tacoma schools both releasing early Friday because of snowstorm

SEATTLE — The two biggest school districts in western Washington will be releasing students early Friday, Feb. 8, ahead of a winter storm.
Seattle Public Schools will be releasing 75 minutes early Friday afternoon, following the school’s Early Release Wednesday schedule. The district says buses will run regular routes after dismissal.
More information on exact dismissal times for the district is available here.
Tacoma Public Schools will also be dismissing early on Friday. The district said on Twitter that high school students will be released at 10:50 a.m., middle school students at 11:30 a.m. and elementary students at 12:15 p.m.
Several other delays and closures have already been announced for Friday and more are expected. Click here for the latest list.