Seattle, Tacoma schools both releasing early Friday because of snowstorm

SEATTLE — The two biggest school districts in western Washington will be releasing students early Friday, Feb. 8, ahead of a winter storm.

Seattle Public Schools will be releasing 75 minutes early Friday afternoon, following the school’s Early Release Wednesday schedule. The district says buses will run regular routes after dismissal.

More information on exact dismissal times for the district is available here.

Based on inclement weather forecasts, students will be released 75 minutes early Fri., Feb. 8; schools following Wed. schedule; transportation will run regular routes; after-school activities cancelled: https://t.co/r135xwggu4 #SPSConnects pic.twitter.com/v94oRmTO6Z — Seattle Public Schools (@SeaPubSchools) February 7, 2019

Tacoma Public Schools will also be dismissing early on Friday. The district said on Twitter that high school students will be released at 10:50 a.m., middle school students at 11:30 a.m. and elementary students at 12:15 p.m.

NOTICE: Due to the Winter Storm Warning predicted by the National Weather Service we will close schools early tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 8. RELEASE TIMES: High School 10:50AM., Middle School 11:30AM, Elementary 12:15PM. #Tacoma #WAWX pic.twitter.com/lrOwrVi7s9 — Tacoma Schools (@tacomaschools) February 8, 2019

Several other delays and closures have already been announced for Friday and more are expected. Click here for the latest list.