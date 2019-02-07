Problems with a federal agency? Your member of Congress may be able to help

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Each year, thousands of Washingtonians reach out to their member of Congress for help navigating the red tape of federal agencies. From the IRS, to the VA, to the U.S. Postal Service, Congressional offices in our state have helped recover millions of dollars owed to their constituents.

Brandi Kruse has one of their stories.

Need help navigating a federal agency? Exhausted your options? Reach out to your member of Congress:

Rep. Suzan DelBene (1st District)

Rep. Rick Larsen (2nd District)

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (3rd District)

Rep. Derek Kilmer (6th District)

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (7th District)

Rep. Kim Schrier (8th District)

Rep. Adam Smith (9th District)

Rep. Denny Heck (10th District)