North Sound bracing for snow, chilling winds

LYNDEN, Wash. – People in the North Sound are also doing what they can to prepare for Friday’s winter storm where the snow is expected to begin falling first.

It won’t just be a snow storm; the region will also be dealing with strong winds.

Whatcom County road crews are busy loading up salt and sand to deliver across the county – all in preparation for winter weather.

“We’re making sure all chainsaws are ready to go, making sure all chains are ready and installed,” said Joe Rutan with the county’s public works department.

A couple dozen snow plows are ready to hit the road and clear the snow, but crews are also still cleaning up after Sunday’s storm that toppled trees across power lines and roads.

“That one scares me,” said Jessica Mahan, pointing to a tall fir tree in her front yard. “If that falls my husband and I are dead.”

Mahan worries the winds will topple more trees like Sunday’s storm did.

“I got woken up with that tree across the street crashing into my yard,” she said. “This is interesting weather to me.”

Two years ago, north Whatcom County was slammed with snow, ice and blowing wind.

The wind blew loose snow into berms all the way up to the roof at Lynden High School and the weather made driving dangerous to say the least.

The question remains, how similar will Friday’s storm could turn out?

It’s enough to prompt Mahan to make preparations run now before the weather turns bad.

“I’m going to pick up stuff to make pot stew because I have to work all weekend,” she said.

The storm has also prompted churches in Bellingham to open additional shelter space to help make sure people who don’t have a safe place to stay can get out of the storm and stay warm.