Mother gives birth on Chicago bus during morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A baby was born on a CTA bus during the busy Wednesday morning commute.

Guadalupe Lara, 33, thought she would make it to the hospital on time after she felt contractions, but her baby just couldn’t wait, according to WGN.

Samantha Centeno-Lara was born weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces. She wasn’t expected for another week, but on Wednesday morning Guadalupe felt herself going into labor.

Lara and her husband boarded the No. 9 bus hoping to get to Mercy Medical Center on time. However, they only got as a far as Ashland Avenue and Cermak Road before Samantha just couldn’t wait any longer.

Lara said she could not be happier, but she’s still a little shocked at how quickly her daughter entered the world.

Lara said the contractions just kept coming, and the next thing she knew, the baby was out.

She said her husband jumped up and caught the baby much to the surprise of the other passengers aboard the CTA bus.

The driver quickly pulled over and called an ambulance.

Little Samantha will stay at the University of Chicago Medical Center’s neonatal ICU until Thursday, and then the family can go home. Samantha’s three siblings are very excited to meet her.