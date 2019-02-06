When will the next round of snow arrive? Here’s a timeline for western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Enjoy the sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures while you can: there's another winter storm headed for western Washington.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with daytime highs near 40, but lows will remain well below freezing, and icy roads will still be an issue.

According to the National Weather Service, Thursday we'll see increasing clouds moving in from the west.

The next winter storm is expected to arrive Friday, with snow showers moving in from the north. This will be mainly a snow event, but the Weather Service warns that there could be brief periods of mixed precipitation. Winds will also start to pick up on Friday.

By Saturday, "significant" lowland snow is expected.

Preliminary estimates call for 1 inch along the coast, a few inches in the north and southwest interior, 3-6 inches around the Puget Sound, and 6-plus inches in the Cascades. This will be fueled by strong Fraser Valley outflow winds in the north interior.

On Sunday morning, we'll likely see a brief break in the snow as the system tapers off from north to south. Another cold system is moving in Monday and Tuesday of next week.