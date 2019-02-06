Tacoma police searching for man accused of horrific attack on girlfriend

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police are asking for the public’s help to find Jermaine Laron Abdul Gore Jr. for Assault 2 related to a domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend.

Police say the incident occurred on Jan. 28 in an apartment in the North end of Tacoma. The victim was held against her will and violently assaulted over a fourteen hour period before fleeing the apartment. She remains hospitalized with significant injuries. Her mom says her daughter’s kidneys are failing and will need surgery but is too weak right now.

Jermaine Laron Abdul Gore Jr. is a known gang member with an extensive history of violent crime and firearms charges, according to Tacoma police. Gore should be considered armed and dangerous. Gore is 6’ tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Call 911 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS or at http://www.P3Tips.Com if you know where officers can find him. You can remain anonymous and there is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to his arrest.