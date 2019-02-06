Officials confirm 3 more measles cases in Portland area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregon health officials say three more measles cases have been confirmed in Multnomah County, which is home to Portland.

The Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday that measles was confirmed in the three people Wednesday but that they pose no risk to the public.

Officials say those people were in close contact with the only other person confirmed to have the measles in Multnomah County. Officials say they had stayed at home and in contact with health officials.

The Oregon person who tested positive Jan. 25 had been in contact with someone from southwest Washington in Clark County, who was contagious with measles.

The cases are part of a larger outbreak in Clark County, where health officials said Wednesday they have confirmed 50 cases of measles since the beginning of January, with one additional case in the Seattle area.