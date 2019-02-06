New bill requires sexual harassment complaint data

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Several lawmakers have signed on to a new bill that would require all three branches of state government to track and submit data regarding sexual harassment of employees.

The measure , sponsored by Republican Sen. John Braun, would require annual reports that would be public. The measure is co-signed by fellow Republican Sens. Sharon Brown, Ann Rivers and Minority Leader Mark Schoesler, and by Democratic Sens. Karen Keiser and Guy Palumbo.

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, four Washington lawmakers have either lost an election or resigned in the past six months amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Senate Bill 5845 would require the first report, which would be due Dec. 1, to include data from the previous three years.

The report would have to include a variety of data, including the number of sexual harassment complaints made, how many were investigated, and what kind of corrective action was taken. The report would also include how many claims were filed with the state, and how many resulted in settlements.