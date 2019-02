× Firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire in freezing temperatures

SEATTLE — Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire in Seattle early Wednesday morning.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the structure is located at the 600 block of 23rd Avenue East.

The fire then spread to an attic area of a nearby structure. Crews will remain on scene for some time to clean up.

No injuries were reported and fire investigators are determining a cause.