Police standoff shuts down I-5 in Lakewood; 1 in custody

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Both directions of Interstate 5 were blocked Tuesday afternoon after a crash and standoff.

Southbound lanes were blocked at Gravelly Lake Drive around 4:00 p.m. The northbound lanes were also closed a short time later.

I5 Gravelly Lake Dr: Lakewood PD has the subject in custody. Currently opening the two right lanes northbound. https://t.co/xFY7RreVmh — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) February 6, 2019

Lakewood Police said on Twitter a person was in custody after the incident. Washington State Patrol said two northbound lanes were being reopened.

Developing situation involving a standoff on I-5 near Gravelly Lake Dr. Avoid the area. We will update more when we can. @wastatepatrol — Lakewood (WA) Police (@LakewoodPD) February 6, 2019

Multiple Washington State Patrol vehicles were at the scene before WSDOT cut off the camera feed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.