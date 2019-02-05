Police standoff shuts down I-5 in Lakewood; 1 in custody

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Both directions of Interstate 5 were blocked Tuesday afternoon after a crash and standoff.
Southbound lanes were blocked at Gravelly Lake Drive around 4:00 p.m. The northbound lanes were also closed a short time later.
Lakewood Police said on Twitter a person was in custody after the incident. Washington State Patrol said two northbound lanes were being reopened.
Multiple Washington State Patrol vehicles were at the scene before WSDOT cut off the camera feed.
This is a developing story and will be updated.