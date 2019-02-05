‘Plenty of sunshine’ Tuesday after coldest morning of the winter season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Puget Sound region will see plenty of sunshine after the coldest morning of the season Tuesday.

People across the region are waking up to temperatures in the 20s.

Although we'll see sunshine, we won't see a lot of warmth. Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing.

A few spots, like the coast, will see temperatures in the upper 30s. In the areas that got snow Monday, any melting of snow or ice on sidewalks, stairs and roadways will refreeze this evening when temperatures plummet back into the 20s.

Major roadways have been plowed and de-iced, but transportation officials warn that side streets and neighborhoods will remain tricky for the next couple of days.

Here are some tips from WSP on how to drive safe on icy roads:

How to maintain control:

Don’t slam in the brakes

Come off the gas and keep your tires rolling - and steer in the direction you want your car to go. That friction allows your tires to grip the roadway.

Slowly push on the gas.

What to do if you wind up in a ditch: