Officials believe body found on Kitsap Co. beach is missing teen

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Authorities believe a body found Tuesday on a Kitsap County beach is that of a missing Bremerton teenager.

Officials responded to the 4700 block of Beach Drive E. near Woods Road E. after a body was found washed up on shore.

Investigators believe the remains are those of 17-year-old Hevi Muhaz Tahir, who was reported missing Jan. 29.

Tahir was reported missing after she did not return home from Olympic High School. Her car was later found parked at Silverdale Waterfront Park, 3337 NW Byron St.

Official confirmation of the identity of the remains and the person’s cause of death will be made by the Kitsap County Coroner.