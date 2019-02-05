More lowland snow possible this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Another weather system moving in from Canada will be cold enough to bring "potentially significant" lowland snow to western Washington.

The National Weather Service says the next winter storm is expected to arrive Friday, with strong Fraser outflow NE winds in the northern interior.

It's too early to tell how much snow could fall and which areas will be impacted the most, but residents should prepare for continued cold weather and potentially hazardous road conditions.

The winter storm that rolled through Sunday night and Monday morning brought up to a foot of snow to some areas of the Puget Sound region, crippling metro buses and causing mayhem on freeways from Bellingham down to Olympia.

Washington State Patrol said troopers in King County alone responded to 577 calls for snow-related service, including spinouts, crashes and disabled vehicles.

The new winter storm is expected to impact the region from Friday-Sunday.