Human foot found on Jetty Island is the foot of a missing Everett man

EVERETT, Wash. — A human foot found on Jetty Island in Everett Jan. 1 is the foot of a missing Everett man.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, the foot, found in a boot, is for 22-year-old Antonio Neill, who was reported missing in December 2016.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet determined the cause and manner of death, but the investigation is ongoing and searches in the area continue, the sheriff’s office said.

Antonio’s mother spoke to Q13 in April 2018, around the same time a billboard went up in Everett alerting the public about her son’s disappearance. Other family members said Antonio would not just disappear without a trace.

“I just want my cousin to come to home, someone to come forward and help us find him and bring him home,” Antonio’s cousin, Elena Ruiz, told Q13 in April.

Anyone with information about Antonio Neill’s disappearance is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line 425-388-3845.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video