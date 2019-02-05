Commission gives pay raises to governor, judges, lawmakers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A citizens' commission that sets salaries for elected officials statewide has given raises to elected officials, judges and lawmakers.

The Seattle Times reports in addition to raising base salaries, the Washington Citizens' Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials on Monday approved cost-of-living adjustments for those positions of 2 percent in 2019 and another 2 percent in 2020.

For Washington lawmakers, the commission approved raises of $3,000 for 2019 and another $3,000 for 2020, meaning in 2020, rank-and-file lawmakers will earn over $56,000 per year.

State Supreme Court justices and judges sitting on appeals, superior and district courts will receive raises of 8.5 percent for 2019 and 2.5 percent for 2020.

The Times reports that Gov. Jay Inslee’s salary will be $187,353 by 2020, up from the current $177,107. Attorney General Bob Ferguson in 2020 will have a salary of $172,259, up from his current $162,599.

One of the biggest pay raises will go to Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib, who is getting a 13 percent raise. His salary will go from $103,937 to $117,300.

The raises came as part of the commission's regular salary adjustments.