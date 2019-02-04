South Sound sees road woes as snow turns to ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. – Temperatures were not only near freezing, but the wind was especially bitter in Pierce County.

The winter weather meant city crews were busy prepping major roads with anti-icing chemicals and plow trucks.

But some people decided skis were better suited than cars for getting around Tacoma.

Jay Gorham toured his East Tacoma neighborhood on a pair of skis he says he found for cheap. His biggest hazards were rocks and pavement as only about 2 inches of snow or less fell in the immediate area, but he says the side streets were perfect for him.

“They look like a good place to go skiing,” he said.

The city says it pre-treated major routes like McKinley Avenue. The city has prioritized the roads to determine which gets attention from salt and plow trucks.

For those who took the day off and headed outdoors with sleds also had to battle bitter winds.

It’s so cold in Tacoma that whatever snow melts is quickly freezing into icicles.

It’s the same slick conditions that one family blames for crashing their SUV into a tree along Pacific Avenue.

Bottom line, forecasters say temperatures won’t be warming to any degree where slush or snow would melt meaning anyone who ventures out onto the roadways should prepare for icy conditions.