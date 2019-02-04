× ‘Siri, I am going to shoot up a school.’ Teen arrested after disturbing query

A 13-year-old boy in Indiana ended up in juvenile detention after asking Siri a disturbing question—and sharing the results online.

The Valparaiso Police Department says the teen told the Apple digital assistant, “Siri, I am going to shoot up a school,” Fox reports. Police say the teen then posted a screenshot of the response, in which Siri obligingly provided a list of nearby schools.

The teen was charged with intimidation and taken to the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center, though police say the picture was posted as a joke and the boy did not have access to weapons.

Police say the boy, a Chesterton Middle School student, was reported by his online contacts. They say there was no direct threat to any specific person or school.

“The threat is not believed to be credible at this time; however, these types of communications are taken very seriously by the Valparaiso Police Department and our community,” police said in a statement, per the Northwest Indiana Times. (Siri offered some suggestions when this Florida man asked for help hiding a body.)

