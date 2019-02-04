Seattle side streets and hills will be icy into Tuesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Much of Seattle froze over like an ice rink on Monday.

Some people choose to ski or skateboard the notorious Queen Anne Avenue North hill despite signs that read that the road was closed.

Many cars also took the risk to drive from the top of the hill to lower Queen Anne.

SDOT says that is not safe and people should not be driving or skiing down the hill.

One driver slammed into a pole after spinning out early Monday.

“It’s crazy. I am glad it’s not me, hope everyone is ok,” Ryan Loudenback said.

Several blocks away, a multi-car pile up happened on Roy and Second.

“I opened the window and there are a line of cars all crashed outside my window,” said one Queen Anne resident.

Bystanders tried to scrape the ice away, and eventually their efforts helped free the cars.

Delivery drivers had no choice but to work in icy conditions.

“Always in shorts 365 days out of the year,” Brad Puhich said.

“It has to be done,” James Wilson said.

But the two know better than to risk any hills and treacherous side streets.

“If needed we will catch up on another day, safety first,” Wilson said.

Snow trucks are also playing catch up all day and night as they de-ice the same main roads over and over.

“We are focusing on the main routes used most by people and transit,” Ethan Bergerson with SDOT said.

Crews are working around the clock de-icing the main arteries.

“Major routes like Aurora, 50th Ave W , West Seattle Bridge, those are priorities,” Bergerson said.

But they can’t get to all the neighborhood streets nor the big hills.

“Once there is ice on them a snow plow would lose control,” Bergerson said.

SDOT says if you can help it, take the bus instead of getting in your car.

Walking is another option, but many spots are iced over so take extra caution. Q13 News saw pedestrians and dogs slip around the ice on Monday.

There are 35 snow trucks that will be working around the clock de-icing the priority arteries.

But still expect icy roads Monday night and into Tuesday morning.