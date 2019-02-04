× PEMCO Insurance: how to start financial planning

SEATTLE — Planning for your financial future may not be on your list of things to do, but it’s worth thinking about.

The experts at PEMCO Insurance said hiring a financial planner is a good place to start.

“We also recommend that you work with a certified financial planner or CFP,” said Kristine Zewe, an Underwriting Quality Analyst at PEMCO Insurance. “Those people have passed a test, participate in continuing education and they are also committed to a higher ethical standard because anybody can say that they are a financial planner.”

When you are looking for a financial planner, Zewe said you should talk to your friends and family for recommendations. Also, do a lot of online research.

When you find your top candidates, set up a meeting to make sure they are a good fit.

Here are three things PEMCO recommends for every financial plan:

Measurable written goals for homeownership, college and retirement A distribution plan A blue print for how you’ll pass on wealth

“You want to make sure that your whole financial life is secure,” said Zewe. “So, that means making sure you have good limits on your auto and home insurance. You’ll want to consider flood and earthquake if that’s relevant to where you live and of course life insurance is a big one.”

PEMCO also recommends focusing on a plan for exactly where you are right now, financially, then move onto the big picture.

For example, you might need to put off saving to buy a home until you have paid down credit card debt.