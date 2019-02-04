Membership launch party welcomes girls to Scouts BSA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- A membership launch party was held at Camp Thunderbird in Olympia welcoming some of the newest female members of the Scouts BSA program.

The launch party included an introduction to Scouts BSA activities Friday night and Saturday.

Once known as Boy Scouts, the division of the parent organization for Boy Scouts of America was re-branded starting this month to be called Scouts BSA. The parent organization's name will remain the same.

Cub Scouts, which is for younger children, will also keep its name.

According to a news release, more than 150 girls joined co-ed Cub Scout units in the south Puget Sound region after the organization began accepting girls last year. Tens of thousands of girls have joined Cub Scout packs across the United States.