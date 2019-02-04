How long will the snow continue? Some areas could see snow into Monday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Over 10 inches of snow fell in some parts of the Puget Sound region, and it's not stopping yet!

The National Weather Service Reports that north of Everett, snowfall will likely end between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday.

From Tacoma to Everett, snowfall is expected to end between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. And from Chehalis to Tacoma, snowfall isn't expected to end until between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The Weather Service warns that high temperatures today will hover near freezing, with lows tonight into the low 20s. Any water and snow will refreeze overnight and impact travel through Tuesday.

Wind gusts are also a concern in some areas, with the Fraser River Outflow across WHatcom, Skagit and San Juan counties bringing wind gusts between 55-60 mph. Wind chills are in the single digits to 0 there.

Gusts in other parts of the region are near 30-40 mph with wind chills in the teens.

Montage of me (and others) helping push cars that are stuck in the snow. The guy in the shorts was out jogging but got a better workout shoving vehicles around. #wawx #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/hKFF2MFOJM — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) February 4, 2019