He spent an entire year in an RV playing golf for charity – now he’s back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Patrick Koenig quit his sales job and bought an RV. The next thing he knew, he was mapping out a year-long journey across the country, attempting to play golf in all 48 lower states, raising money for The First Tee of Greater Seattle.

His initial goal was $10,000. Last week, he presented a $20,000 check to The First Tee.

On Sunday night, Koenig joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine to recap his memorable journey that brought him to 405 different golf courses around the country. Interview above.