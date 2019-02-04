Frigid temperatures continue for Tuesday commute; SDOT works to clear streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle’s first snow of the season made for slips, spins and slides as people attempted their way down Queen Anne hill.

One car was towed away late afternoon hours after it crashed head-on into a pole while attempting to make it down the hill in icy and snowy conditions.

“People can get really stupid on this hill. I can look out my window and see cars going sideways,” said Karen Cox, who has lived in Queen Anne for 20 years.

She says only a few things like sending a card for the birth of her great-great grandchild are worth going out in these conditions.

“I have to go to the post office so I can mail out a card to get in time for the baby. Coming down it was on the slippery side, so I walked a little gingerly,” said Cox.

Around Seattle, SDOT has 35 plow trucks working around the clock to clear major roadways for emergency vehicles and public transit, dumping more than 500 tons of salt on city streets.

“Major routes like 15th Avenue west, Aurora and the west Seattle bridge are priorities,” said Ethan Bergerson with SDOT.

Most side streets remain messy, meaning more people are planning ahead for the morning commute.

“Probably take public transportation and not drive,” said Scot Smith, who lives in Queen Anne.

Metro says all buses are operating on snow routes until further notice. They advise riders to arrive early at bus stops and plan for delays as temperatures drop overnight, creating very slick roads in the morning.