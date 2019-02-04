Cold continues overnight, expect icy roads Tuesday

SEATTLE -- Monday was the coldest day in 5 years. February 2014 was the last time Seattle had a high below freezing.
Lows Tuesday morning will be in the lower 20s, and many will even get down into the teens. If you add the Wind Chill it feels even colder.
Tuesday will be sunny but COLD. Wednesday will be icy/sunny/cold with lows in the low 20s again. Thursday looks a little warmer but there will also be some snow showers.
Updates as we get closer but Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday look snowy and gusty again with icy roads.
