1 to 3 inches of new snow expected through Monday morning for Puget Sound region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley:

Winter is here and it looks like it is going to stay cold/snowy/icy for a long time. Models have periods of snow through the 15th of the month!!!!

Temperatures will be below freezing every night so expect icy roads for ALL through the weekend. Now through Monday morning will be snowy with 1-3 inches of new snow across Western Washington.

Most models keep us around one inch for Seattle but three inches for many especially away from Puget Sound where it can get colder. Towns out by the Hood Canal/Port Angeles area should see up to 3 inches. The high hills away from Puget Sound can see 3 inches as well. I’d expect 1-2 inches for most.

The big problem will the icy roads as temperatures drop below freezing each night. Very cold wind chills too with single digit numbers north of Everett.

Monday afternoon looks mostly dry from Tacoma up to Canada, but roads will stay icy as the highs will only be around 35 degrees.

Tuesday will be dry but ICY for ALL. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the 20s!! Brrrrrrrrrr.

Wednesday will be dry and ICY again.

Thursday looks snowy in the morning, so there will be updates as we get closer later in the week. Thursday looks warmer during the day, so it looks like just a morning event.

Friday and Saturday has more snow and it looks pretty cold next weekend too. The following week looks “snowy” as well!!!! Winter is here! Drive with care.