Tens of thousands celebrate the new SR 99 Tunnel

SEATTLE – Saturday, tens of thousands of people flocked to the new SR 99 tunnel to celebrate it’s opening.

Around noon, more than a hundred people gathered at the south entrance to the new 99 tunnel for the opening ceremony. Governor Jay Inslee and King County Dow Constantine spoke during the ceremony and ribbon cutting.

On the other side of the tunnel, tens of thousands celebrated a different way.

WSDOT officials said about 100,000 people were on location for the event.

Thousands of people got the opportunity to see the brand-new tunnel in person, walking through the full length of the new two mile roadway.

The tunnel is expected to open this Monday around 5am, in time for rush hour commuters.