Edmonds Bakery selling “Build the Wall” cookies, gets national attention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Edmonds, Wash. - - A bakery in Edmonds has grabbed national attention after making a cookie that shows support for the border wall. One woman found the slogan on the cookie offensive and posted about it on social media. Since then, the post has gone viral.

Build the wall. Those are the three words Edmonds Bakery owner Kenneth Bellingham wrote on a cookie. He says it was a treat for his daughter-in-law and he initially had no plans to sell the cookie.

“I wasn’t going to sell those cookies. That wasn’t my plan. The cookie just got put out there and somebody thought that I was selling them. It was part of my collection," Bellingham said.

He says when the cookies were put in the display case, a customer snapped a photo of the cookie and abruptly left. That customer was Ana Carrera who says she was offended by the cookie’s slogan and posted about it in a Facebook group.

"I instantly figured this is part of the rhetoric that he believes in that comes out of this bakery. I just took it upon myself to post it on Facebook to see what others thought of it and it just took off from there. But it’s definitely something I do not like,” Carrera said.

She says the post has since been removed from the Facebook group because of the controversy. Bellingham says he’s gotten a couple of letters calling the cookie racist but he also says he’s received thousands of orders for the Build the Wall cookie from across the country.

“Now we are selling them because people ask for them. No, I don’t think it’s racist. I think it’s about border security,” Bellingham said.

He says he’s never been busier since the post went viral and he’ll keep making the cookies as long as people want to buy them but he has no plans to ship them across the country.

I don’t want to get into all of that. I just want to be a baker but I want to have the right to bake what I want to do,” Bellingham said.

Carrera says she’s not surprised that people still support the bakery but she chooses not to go back to Edmonds Bakery again.