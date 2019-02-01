× Watch ‘Black Panther’ in theaters for free this week

In honor of Black History Month, you can watch the Oscar-nominated film “Black Panther” in theaters for free.

It’s being released ahead of the 91st Academy Awards on Feb. 24.

Disney announced the comic-book based movie will be playing at 250 AMC theaters across the U.S. starting Friday, Feb. 1 through Thursday, Feb. 7.

There are two showtimes per day and you do need to RSVP online to claim a ticket. There are two showings a day. One at 4 p.m. the other at 7 p.m.

“Black Panther” earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide at the box office. It won best cast in a motion picture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The movie is nominated for seven Academy Awards and is the first super-hero movie to be nominated for Best Picture.