Watch ‘Black Panther’ in theaters for free this week

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 15: IMAX, Regal Entertainment Group, Walt Disney Picture and Marvel Studios hosted an advanced IMAX screening of "Black Panther" for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston at Edwards Houston Marq'e Stadium 23 & IMAX on February 15, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for IMAX)
In honor of Black History Month, you can watch the Oscar-nominated film “Black Panther” in theaters for free.
It’s being released ahead of the 91st Academy Awards on Feb. 24.
Disney announced the comic-book based movie will be playing at 250 AMC theaters across the U.S. starting Friday, Feb. 1 through Thursday, Feb. 7.
There are two showtimes per day and you do need to RSVP online to claim a ticket. There are two showings a day. One at 4 p.m. the other at 7 p.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 27: (L-R) Sterling K. Brown, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, and Andy Serkis pose in the press room with awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture in ‘Black Panther’ during the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. 480645 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner)
“Black Panther” earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide at the box office. It won best cast in a motion picture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The movie is nominated for seven Academy Awards and is the first super-hero movie to be nominated for Best Picture.