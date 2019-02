× Missing teen with Down’s syndrome last seen in Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. — Police in Bothell are searching for a missing teenager with Down’s syndrome.

Freddy Carlson, 16, was last seen in the 24000 block of 6th Place West, police said.

He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, jeans and a black backpack.

Freddy is 5-foot, 3 inches tall and has red hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.